Tucker Carlson after Charlie Kirk went to the WH to urge Trump not to strike Iran, he made a lot of real enemies - with Megyn Kelly, clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
283 views • 23 hours ago

Tucker Carlson said that after Charlie Kirk went to the White House to urge President Trump not to strike Iran, he received “massive abuse” and “intense” messages from his donors and made a lot of “real enemies.”

🔗 AF Post (https://x.com/i/status/1966649626695791019?mx=2)

📝 BorzAI (https://x.com/promptborzai/status/1966651410545586559?s=46) - “Well that's two sources now, one not anonymous. Tucker is playing at his own game but I'll acknowledge there's smoke here.”

Find the full version of the this Megyn Kelly video from clip, and highly suggested, to Read the Following Very interesting article from 'The Grayzone' yesterday:

https://thegrayzone.com/2025/09/12/charlie-kirk-netanyahu-israel-assassination/

‼️🇺🇸 - Charlie Kirk refused Netanyahu funding offer, was ‘frightened’ by pro-Israel forces before death

A longtime friend of Kirk tells The Grayzone how the late influencer's turning point on Israel provoked a private backlash that left him angry and afraid. The source said anxiety spread within the Trump administration after an apparent Israeli spying operation was uncovered. Continue reading... (https://thegrayzone.substack.com/p/charlie-kirk-refused-netanyahu-funding)

TheGrayzone.com

@TheGrayzoneNews

🔗 The Grayzone (https://x.com/thegrayzonenews/status/1966556093879890052?s=46)

📝 Amerikanets (https://x.com/ripplebrain/status/1966567565200588993?s=46) - It's a shame that this will be swept up with the assassination and theorizing about Israel's involvement because it's extraordinary illuminating in terms of what goes on behind the scenes with Israeli influence on American politics and media

