Tony Byker - 'State Of Mine'

From the album ‘Metatron’

https://tonybyker.bandcamp.com/album/xv-m-tatr-n





STATE OF MINE

Turn the lights on

I had too much to dream

I really need to wake up

Nothing seems to change

Everything’s the same

This state of mind, state of mine

Maybe always trapped in time

I’d love to know

If all I’m gonna dream is so

Open the curtains

Let the sun shine in

Shed the light in all dark corners

Reveal the secrets

This fragile existence