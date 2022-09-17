Create New Account
Melbourne Rally 17 September 2022
The Melbourne rally started in a cold wind and by the end it had become rainy. In spite of the grim forecast, a greater number of people turned up, given that it was part of the Worldwide Rally 9.0 and in the buildup to the looming State election on 26 November. it was very encouraging to see this commitment at this stage. There were numerous speeches under the clocks at Flinders Street Station but this video has only recorded the first speaker, his voice taking up this whole video, a great rallying call message. The video clips show the general feel and size of the rally, with some of the march from Parliament House, some of the action at the Station and then when the rain came.

