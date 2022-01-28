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Miles Guo: seizuring CCP cadres’ offshore assets is like draining the CCP’s blood
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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10 views • January 28, 2022
https://gnews.org/1919805/

1/27/2022 Miles Guo: The so-called “authorized departure” of the U.S. embassy in Beijing, which technically means “No Severance, No Contact”, is tantamount to taking out the sinews of the CCP, and seizure of the CCP cadres’ offshore assets is like draining the CCP’s blood
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