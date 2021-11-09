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THE USA WHERE WE HAVE BEEN AND WHERE WE ARE GOING
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30 views • November 09, 2021
Tonight's show looks at the time the U.S. Government turned its own military on Veterans the government owed money. Where we are now and how we are headed back to the same toleration acts by our government if we do not stop it. The new infrastructure bill was passed Friday night and now Americans will pay more dearly than the $555 Billion dollar price tag. It requires you to have your children as young as 5 years old to be jabbed by Jan, 2022, or pay a $1,000.00 a day fine. But wait that is just a beginning to the madness in the new bill. We also show you who the 13 Republicans were that voted for it. Bill also reports on the strangest visits he has ever made to any County Attorney's Office in any state.
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