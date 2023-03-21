https://gettr.com/post/p2c1oibe196

03/18/2023 Aila (XiaoFeiXiang): Our fellow supporters from the New Federal State of China are standing here and protesting for Mr. Miles Guo. We are telling the world that we are the new Chinese people, and the evil and corrupt Chinese Communist Party does not deserve to represent us. The Chinese people know how to fight for our rights!

#NFSC #MilesGuo #FreeMilesGuoNow





03/18/2023 小飞象战友：新中国联邦人为文贵先生发声，就是要告诉大家，我们是新中国人，邪恶中共不配代表我们，我们中国人知道如何为我们的权利而斗争！

#新中国联邦 #郭文贵先生 #立即释放文贵先生