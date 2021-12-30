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Crypto Bots Keep Spamming Scams
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20 views • December 30, 2021
Crypto bots are spamming scams on so many platforms nowadays it’s becoming hard to keep up with them. And so, it’s much easier for me to make a video addressing this than to individually warn people and deal with each occurrence.
Those on Twitter who post publicly in need of assistance are typically targeted with these spam bot scams. For example, mentioning the phrase “My account was hacked,” “My account was locked,” “I need help with my crypto wallet,” or anything like that will trigger the bot attack. Also using popular wallet names “MetaMask” or “Atomic” will trigger this too.
On YouTube it’s more based on the category you are discussing and if you’ve used crypto-related tags in your content. They may impersonate the original poster and try to get you to contact them elsewhere, typically on Whatsapp. They also may just post a lot about how some trader helped them make tons of money and leave their contact info. Again, it’s all very obviously a scam, but people who are very new, desperate, or uninformed may be taken advantage of by these low-effort bot spam scams.
Now because it’s unlikely this will be solved without mass censorship and huge overcorrections, the best bet is to use platforms that have solved this or at the very least don’t have this issue. Most crypto-monetized and blockchain social platforms don’t have this issue or have found ways to deal with it. The golden example is Hive. You can get started on peakd.com which is one of many Hive interfaces. Hive is completely decentralized and requires some minimal effort or investment to get started. Beyond that, you are limited by your investment for the bandwidth you can utilize which prevents new joiners from spamming. This means that in order to spam without providing value, they would have to invest money into Hive. Beyond that, known spammers have low reputations and comments are hidden on most interfaces.
Does it make more sense to clean up centralized platforms like Twitter and YouTube or to migrate to better platforms like Hive? Have you seen these bot scams? What do you think about all of this and what is the best solution? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. What you see, hear, or read is my personal opinion, and any statements made are based on my views and should not be misconstrued as fact. My crypto portfolio may or may not be simulated*
👥 Support Me & Follow Me Elsewhere 👥
👉 http://www.scottcbusiness.com
Ask questions in my Telegram: https://t.me/cryptoandthings
You can find all my cryptocurrency addresses on https://cointr.ee/scottcbusiness
You can find all of my referral links here: https://linktr.ee/scottcbusiness
Those on Twitter who post publicly in need of assistance are typically targeted with these spam bot scams. For example, mentioning the phrase “My account was hacked,” “My account was locked,” “I need help with my crypto wallet,” or anything like that will trigger the bot attack. Also using popular wallet names “MetaMask” or “Atomic” will trigger this too.
On YouTube it’s more based on the category you are discussing and if you’ve used crypto-related tags in your content. They may impersonate the original poster and try to get you to contact them elsewhere, typically on Whatsapp. They also may just post a lot about how some trader helped them make tons of money and leave their contact info. Again, it’s all very obviously a scam, but people who are very new, desperate, or uninformed may be taken advantage of by these low-effort bot spam scams.
Now because it’s unlikely this will be solved without mass censorship and huge overcorrections, the best bet is to use platforms that have solved this or at the very least don’t have this issue. Most crypto-monetized and blockchain social platforms don’t have this issue or have found ways to deal with it. The golden example is Hive. You can get started on peakd.com which is one of many Hive interfaces. Hive is completely decentralized and requires some minimal effort or investment to get started. Beyond that, you are limited by your investment for the bandwidth you can utilize which prevents new joiners from spamming. This means that in order to spam without providing value, they would have to invest money into Hive. Beyond that, known spammers have low reputations and comments are hidden on most interfaces.
Does it make more sense to clean up centralized platforms like Twitter and YouTube or to migrate to better platforms like Hive? Have you seen these bot scams? What do you think about all of this and what is the best solution? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. What you see, hear, or read is my personal opinion, and any statements made are based on my views and should not be misconstrued as fact. My crypto portfolio may or may not be simulated*
👥 Support Me & Follow Me Elsewhere 👥
👉 http://www.scottcbusiness.com
Ask questions in my Telegram: https://t.me/cryptoandthings
You can find all my cryptocurrency addresses on https://cointr.ee/scottcbusiness
You can find all of my referral links here: https://linktr.ee/scottcbusiness
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