© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lockdowns Caused 100 Percent Increase In Child and Teen Suicide? Mar 11, 2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • August 22, 2021
Children are 10 times more likely to die of suicide than coronavirus. New research on kids shows that self-harm and overdoses increased 91-100% over the past year.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.