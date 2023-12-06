ALEX JONES [FULL] Wednesday 12/6/23 • Establishment Scrambles to Stop Trump’s “Retribution”

LIBERTY MOVEMENT STRIKES BACK! PAXTON SUING STATE DEPARTMENT FOR TARGETING CONSERVATIVES, PFIZER FOR LYING ABOUT COVID JABS AS ESTABLISHMENT SCRAMBLES TO STOP TRUMP’S “RETRIBUTION” — THE GREAT AWAKENING IS HERE
Meanwhile, the Deep State is beating the drum harder than ever that Trump is a totalitarian dictator that must be taken out at ANY cost! The Deep State is laying the groundwork to assassinate Trump, the populist titan!
Joining today’s broadcast is Alex Newman, the preeminent expert on the NWO who has traveled to many top globalist confabs including BlackRock! DO NOT miss this!
