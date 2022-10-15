Aaron Brickman on the 4th Turning

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Is the Worst Market Crash in History Just Weeks Away? - Aaron Brickman Interview
This is an edited portion of this 2+ hour interview. A good look at this 4th Turning and our part in it.
Full interview: https://rumble.com/v1mxjl8-is-the-worst-market-crash-in-history-just-weeks-away-aaron-brickman-intervi.html