Aaron Brickman on the 4th Turning

Is the Worst Market Crash in History Just Weeks Away? - Aaron Brickman Interview
This is an edited portion of this 2+ hour interview. A good look at this 4th Turning and our part in it.
Full interview: https://rumble.com/v1mxjl8-is-the-worst-market-crash-in-history-just-weeks-away-aaron-brickman-intervi.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.