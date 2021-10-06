USA & World FOOD SHORTAGES 2021-?

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Psa 110:1 A Psalm of David. The LORD said unto my Lord, Sit thou at my right hand, until I make thine enemies thy footstool.



Psa 109:4 For my love they are my adversaries: but I give myself unto prayer.

Psa 109:5 And they have rewarded me evil for good, and hatred for my love.

Psa 109:6 Set thou a wicked man over him: and let Satan stand at his right hand.

Psa 109:7 When he shall be judged, let him be condemned: and let his prayer become sin.

Psa 109:8 Let his days be few; and let another take his office.

Psa 109:9 Let his children be fatherless, and his wife a widow.

Psa 109:10 Let his children be continually vagabonds, and beg: let them seek their bread also out of their desolate places.

Psa 109:11 Let the extortioner catch all that he hath; and let the strangers spoil his labour.

Psa 109:12 Let there be none to extend mercy unto him: neither let there be any to favour his fatherless children.

Psa 109:13 Let his posterity be cut off; and in the generation following let their name be blotted out.

Psa 109:14 Let the iniquity of his fathers be remembered with the LORD; and let not the sin of his mother be blotted out.

Psa 109:15 Let them be before the LORD continually, that he may cut off the memory of them from the earth.

Psa 109:16 Because that he remembered not to shew mercy, but persecuted the poor and needy man, that he might even slay the broken in heart.

Psa 109:17 As he loved cursing, so let it come unto him: as he delighted not in blessing, so let it be far from him.