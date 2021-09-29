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Biden Regime STILL Stopping Flights Rescuing U.S. Citizens From Afghanistan
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40 views • September 29, 2021
A private plane with 116 U.S. citizens, green card, and U.S. visa holders got out of Afghanistan yesterday (57 are children), now they are stuck in Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates, after being denied clearance to fly back to the United States.
Shadow Warriors Project: https://shadowwarriorsproject.org/
Project Dynamo: https://www.projectdynamo.org/
Alliance For Free Citizens: https://www.allianceforfreecitizens.org/
Kris W. Kobach https://kriskobach.com/
Shadow Warriors Project: https://shadowwarriorsproject.org/
Project Dynamo: https://www.projectdynamo.org/
Alliance For Free Citizens: https://www.allianceforfreecitizens.org/
Kris W. Kobach https://kriskobach.com/
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