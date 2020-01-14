Babylon is fallen: the Vatican says only the pope can define Bible!

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Credits to pastor Nicholas. His YouTube channel is NicholasPoGM. His website is www.remnantofgod.org.



One bold and obvious way for Popes and prelates to assume authority over God’s people is to make them believe that the God of creation cannot write a book His own children can understand; therefore only the Pope himself and those that echo his words are the only ones trusted with the understanding of God’s Word.



They actually teach this in their own Catechism books, and just so you know, they also declare this strange claim on the Vatican website itself which says for all to see that, “The task of interpreting the Word of God authentically has been entrusted soley to the Magisterium of the Church, that is, to the Pope and to the bishops in communion with him. -Catechism pf Catholic Doctrine Page 35 –Vatican Source



Now keep in mind these are the same Popes that teach all sorts of unbiblical falsehoods as well as declare in writing that it’s ok to mix Paganism with Christianity. Cardinal Newman actually admits in his book that; the “The use of temples, and these dedicated to particular saints, and ornamented on occasions with branches of trees; incense, lamps, and candles; votive offerings on recovery from illness; holy water; asylums; holydays and seasons, use of calendars, processions, blessings on the fields; sacerdotal vestments, the tonsure, the ring in marriage, turning to the East, images …the ecclesiastical chant, and the Kyrie Eleison, are all of pagan origin, and sanctified by their adoption into the Church. {374}” -An Essay on The Development of the Christian Doctrine John Henry “Cardinal Newman” p.359 (Click here for hundreds of similar quotes)



Now keep in mind that Cardinals are second only to the Popes and they will always echo that which the Popes have sanctified. And so what does the Bible say about mixing Paganism with Christianity? There are actually hundreds of Bible verses declaring Paganism to be sinful, but to mention just one, Leviticus 18:3 which speaks of Egypt as the birthplace of Paganism wherein over 85% of all Catholic symbolism is found it says, “After the doings of the land of Egypt, wherein ye dwelt, shall ye not do: and after the doings of the land of Canaan, whither I bring you, shall ye not do: neither shall ye walk in their ordinances.”



Yes even though the Bible says embracing Paganism is against God’s will, the Pope and those that put pen to paper for him states quite boldly that “The penetration of the religion of Babylon became so general and well known that Rome was called the “New Babylon.” -Faith of our fathers 1917 ed. Cardinal Gibbons, p. 106



And in Stanley’s History, page 40 it says, “The popes filled the place of the vacant emperors at Rome, inheriting their power, their prestige, and their titles from PAGANISM.”



And so to all those precious Roman Catholics out there that love the Lord, I implore you to please pray and then open the Bible that the Creator God wrote for each and every one of us so that you too will see what so many before you have seen over the centuries. And once realized you too will hear the call of “the voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities.” -Revelation 18:4-5



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; Gospelor; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.