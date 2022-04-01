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Al Jazeera unexpectedly filmed Ukrainian troops using red cross vehicles for transport
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227 views • April 01, 2022
The Ukrainian Terrorists desperate and the war is only and attempt by the Globalists pedophiles to escape justice.
This is a war crime without even looking it up you know that.
This is a war crime without even looking it up you know that.
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