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Maddie: Goncalo Amaral (Part 9)
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34 views • February 13, 2021
Part 9 - A rare interview with the former Portuguese lead detective opens up new perspective on the cold case, the UK police investigation and where it might be heading.
The Maddie podcast series explores what many believe is the well-known story of Madeleine McCann’s disappearance but this is an investigation of the evidence which could make you question everything you thought you knew about the case.
The Maddie podcast series explores what many believe is the well-known story of Madeleine McCann’s disappearance but this is an investigation of the evidence which could make you question everything you thought you knew about the case.
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