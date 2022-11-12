November 11th on the Street - Remembrance Day - Adolf Hitler SAVED Western Europe from Stalin

This is a seven part video combined in one. This is a November 11, 2020 Remembrance Day event filmed in downtown Vancouver, BC, Canada. At 32:20 a Jewess punches me and at 33:15 you see the slow motion video of her attacking me. This is the whole experience at three locations. In Part 1 we were at the Cenotaph at a public ceremony where a Jewish woman punched me in the head. Then we moved to Robson Street, then Davie Street. Part 5 we were at Robson and Thurlow St. chatting with Donald Smith, who I've known since 2017. Later at the end we go to Davie St. & Bute St. which is where gay men live in a concentrated area. We discover that this is a good location with a community feeling where people are more open to talking.
We met some good people who know the truth. Some angry people reacting and swearing...
That's my Adolf Hitler pin I am wearing on my coat in the thumbnail photo. Credit for thumbnail photo to Emma Leigh.
This street demonstration is backed up by the evidence I published in a 44 minute video I made in 2017:
HUGE Cover up! Stalin's Two Year Mobilization Plan for European Conquest in 1941
https://www.bitchute.com/video/-RgF6mFenEI/?list=48mfbotClkvx&randomize=false
Historian Details Stalin's Two-Year 'Mobilization' Plan for European Conquest
https://www.ihr.org/jhr/v16/v16n6p28_Michaels.html
THIS IS A BIG DEAL. Few people realize that Adolf Hitler had no choice but to make a defensive first strike at the USSR. Stalin built up the hugest military in world history for two years, preparing to invade Germany and conquer ALL of western Europe. Hitler was a hero for saving Europe.
