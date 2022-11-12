November 11th on the Street - Remembrance Day - Adolf Hitler SAVED Western Europe from Stalin

This is a seven part video combined in one. This is a November 11, 2020 Remembrance Day event filmed in downtown Vancouver, BC, Canada. At 32:20 a Jewess punches me and at 33:15 you see the slow motion video of her attacking me. This is the whole experience at three locations. In Part 1 we were at the Cenotaph at a public ceremony where a Jewish woman punched me in the head. Then we moved to Robson Street, then Davie Street. Part 5 we were at Robson and Thurlow St. chatting with Donald Smith, who I've known since 2017. Later at the end we go to Davie St. & Bute St. which is where gay men live in a concentrated area. We discover that this is a good location with a community feeling where people are more open to talking.

We met some good people who know the truth. Some angry people reacting and swearing...

That's my Adolf Hitler pin I am wearing on my coat in the thumbnail photo. Credit for thumbnail photo to Emma Leigh.

This street demonstration is backed up by the evidence I published in a 44 minute video I made in 2017:

HUGE Cover up! Stalin's Two Year Mobilization Plan for European Conquest in 1941

https://www.bitchute.com/video/-RgF6mFenEI/?list=48mfbotClkvx&randomize=false

Historian Details Stalin's Two-Year 'Mobilization' Plan for European Conquest

https://www.ihr.org/jhr/v16/v16n6p28_Michaels.html

THIS IS A BIG DEAL. Few people realize that Adolf Hitler had no choice but to make a defensive first strike at the USSR. Stalin built up the hugest military in world history for two years, preparing to invade Germany and conquer ALL of western Europe. Hitler was a hero for saving Europe.

Please phone into my live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on https://revolution.radio/Schedules-A&B.html

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/

Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b

http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://www.thulesociety.com/

https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

My books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path

You have Brian Ruhe's permission and request to copy any of his videos anywhere.



