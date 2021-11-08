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22 WMR Ammo - History
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44 views • November 08, 2021
Learn the history of 22 WMR ammo and visit us at https://ammo.com/rimfire/22-wmr-ammo to get the best discount 22 WMR ammunition online and subscribe here: https://ammo.com/newsletter to get weekly specials plus 2nd Amendment news to keep you armed, both physically and philosophically - all 100% free in your inbox.
Developed by Winchester in 1959, the .22 Winchester Magnum Rimfire was a potent cartridge that was soon produced by Smith & Wesson and Ruger. Winchester produced their Model 61 rifle for the .22 WMR beginning in 1960, while Savage introduced its famous Model 24 – a combination rifle for .22 WMR and .410 in an over-under configuration.
The .22 WMR is well liked and widely used because the recoil is low, the report is modest, and it devastates small game. This powerful little cartridge effectively dispatches prairie dogs, rabbits and squirrels – and is of even greater interest for self-defense applications. According to the Marshall and Sanow shooting studies based on police agency reports, the .22 WMR earned a “one shot stop” rating of 42%. This means that in 42% of all cases in which it was used, the .22 WMR was able to stop an attacker from continuing their attack. This does not compare to more powerful centerfire cartridges, but it does show that the .22 WMR is a valid self-defense round – especially for shooters who can't handle the sharper recoil of the larger personal-protection calibers.
Though not as widely available or as abundant in varieties as the .22 LR, bulk .22 Mag ammo can usually be found on the shelves of most ammunition retailers and comes in plenty of varieties to meet the needs of most shooters. Hollow point bullets are made for hunting, and lead and copper-plated lead are sold for target shooting.
Rifles and pistols of all action types have been chambered for the .22 Magnum, though the most common firearms produced for this cartridge are revolvers and single shot rifles. The arrival of the Kel-Tec PMR-30 pistol, however, with a magazine of 30 rounds, has caused a surge in popularity for the cartridge.
Shooters seeking a cartridge that performs well for shooting chores around the ranch and at home find success with the .22 WMR. From taking care of small game to keeping shooting skills sharp to self defense, it truly is a cartridge that will do almost anything. And since you can never have too much, it's also a bonus that finding .22 Magnum bulk ammo is rarely difficult.
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on Brighteon for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
22 WMR Ammo: https://ammo.com/rimfire/22-wmr-ammo
.410 Shotgun Ammo: https://ammo.com/shotgun/410-ammo
22 LR Ammo: https://ammo.com/rimfire/22-lr-ammo
#22WMRAmmo #22WMR #22WMRAmmunition
Developed by Winchester in 1959, the .22 Winchester Magnum Rimfire was a potent cartridge that was soon produced by Smith & Wesson and Ruger. Winchester produced their Model 61 rifle for the .22 WMR beginning in 1960, while Savage introduced its famous Model 24 – a combination rifle for .22 WMR and .410 in an over-under configuration.
The .22 WMR is well liked and widely used because the recoil is low, the report is modest, and it devastates small game. This powerful little cartridge effectively dispatches prairie dogs, rabbits and squirrels – and is of even greater interest for self-defense applications. According to the Marshall and Sanow shooting studies based on police agency reports, the .22 WMR earned a “one shot stop” rating of 42%. This means that in 42% of all cases in which it was used, the .22 WMR was able to stop an attacker from continuing their attack. This does not compare to more powerful centerfire cartridges, but it does show that the .22 WMR is a valid self-defense round – especially for shooters who can't handle the sharper recoil of the larger personal-protection calibers.
Though not as widely available or as abundant in varieties as the .22 LR, bulk .22 Mag ammo can usually be found on the shelves of most ammunition retailers and comes in plenty of varieties to meet the needs of most shooters. Hollow point bullets are made for hunting, and lead and copper-plated lead are sold for target shooting.
Rifles and pistols of all action types have been chambered for the .22 Magnum, though the most common firearms produced for this cartridge are revolvers and single shot rifles. The arrival of the Kel-Tec PMR-30 pistol, however, with a magazine of 30 rounds, has caused a surge in popularity for the cartridge.
Shooters seeking a cartridge that performs well for shooting chores around the ranch and at home find success with the .22 WMR. From taking care of small game to keeping shooting skills sharp to self defense, it truly is a cartridge that will do almost anything. And since you can never have too much, it's also a bonus that finding .22 Magnum bulk ammo is rarely difficult.
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on Brighteon for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
22 WMR Ammo: https://ammo.com/rimfire/22-wmr-ammo
.410 Shotgun Ammo: https://ammo.com/shotgun/410-ammo
22 LR Ammo: https://ammo.com/rimfire/22-lr-ammo
#22WMRAmmo #22WMR #22WMRAmmunition
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