Are Emotions the Key to Healing? Listen To Dr Josh Axe Explain.

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
Have you ever considered that your emotions are at the root of almost all disease? In this clip, Dr. Josh Axe explains why negative emotions actually encourage disease in the body. Be sure to watch the entire episode to learn why your emotional, mental, and spiritual health are the foundations of your physical wellbeing.