Making 1932 Look Like a Church Picnic: The Four Converging Forces Leading to Economic Disaster

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1). Deflation of assets
2.) Out of control inflation
3.) Supply chain breakdowns
4.) Green New Deal policies that fail to address pressing issues.
Ed Dowd: "The Fed will say they're fighting inflation and maybe raise [interest rates] one or two more times, but they're making a huge policy error and they can't raise rates; they're trapped. And that's why a new monetary system is coming, and this is all smoke and mirrors, and there's going to be all sorts of explanations as to why the economy is collapsing."
Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/ed-dowd-former-blackrock-executive-explains-the-four-converging-forces-that-will-destroy-the-economy-video/