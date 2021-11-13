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Caught on Video: Two Demonic Entities Enter Travis Scott and the Crowd at His Satanic AstroWorld Festival
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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368 views • November 13, 2021
A week ago (November 5th) we witnessed the most blatant and obvious Satanic Blood Sacrifice that we have see in many years. The Travis Scott AstroWorld Festival was an obvious Satanic Ritual and each day more and more appears on-line to show us that this was a planned mass ritual. There is no doubt about it. This video is a continuation of the evilness that was the Travis Scott AstroWorld Festival. In this video we look at two Demonic entities that visited Travis Scott and his fans on the nigt of the concert. Very creepy, but it shows you that Demons are real and they are here!

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Related Videos:

TRAVIS SCOTT - ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL 2021 - UTOPIA - HOUSTON TEXAS [FULL SHOW / FULL HD]
Uptown Monster
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Q1AF00SqXE

"The Hidden Messaging Behind Travis Scott's Song '90210' (Not a Beverley Hills Area Code)" https://youtu.be/jYPfWvcKfhM

"The Travis Scott Jesuit Order Ritual: Snoop Dogg's Single 'Murder Music' Also Dropped on November 5th (Not a Coincidence)" https://youtu.be/hPr4sBYLE3s

"Satan's Demonic Dystopia: Did He Use Travis Scott to Show Us His Pending Tsunami Wave?"
https://rumble.com/embed/vmdgph/?pub=et9v9


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