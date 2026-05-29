Anomic Age 216 Allan Parker-Reversing Roe v. Wade

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Allan Parker joins us today to discuss Reversing Roe v. Wade. We will delve into how abortion has been normalized in America, the trust history of the court case, and how this legislation still leads to the murder of babies today.
#AllanParker #Abortion #History #TheJusticeFoundation #RoevWade #WomensHealth #Babies #Children #Pill #Healthcare #AnomicAge #JohnAge
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