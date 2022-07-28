Veteran of the Great Patriotic War from Kharkiv region - Escaped the Shelling of Nationalists and Met his Son for the First Time in 12 Years. - 072822

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Veteran of the Great Patriotic War from Kharkiv region escaped the shelling of nationalists and met his son for the first time in 12 years.
◾️The servicemen of one of the divisions of the Russian Guard helped to happen a happy reunion.
◾️The locality where the veteran lived with his daughter was constantly shelled by Ukrainian nationalists. The family practically survived for a long time, it was not possible to buy food or leave the house.