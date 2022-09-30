Create New Account
The Plastic Pollution Problem Isn’t Just About Plastic Bags
Did you know that plastic bags are only a small part of our plastic pollution problem?! 🤯


In this video, Zoie Diana, a scientist in the Marine Lab at Duke University, talks about why plastic bags are just tip of the plastic pollution iceberg we’re facing today…


According to Zoie, the focus we see on plastic bags as a major pollutant is a good thing. 🙌


However, she also emphasizes that we need to realize that there are LOADS of other plastic products such as single-use plastics like food wrappers, product packaging that need to be addressed and dealt with in the same manner that we’ve done with plastic bags. 🥤


Do you agree with Zoie? Type YES in the comments if you do.

