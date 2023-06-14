The Book Of Acts | Pt. 9 - Peter's First Sermon | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Acts 2:14-17 In Peter's first sermon he will use three Old Testament Scriptures; preachers do everything in 3's Joel 2, Psalm 16 & Psalm 110 Get the picture: in the midst of the frenzy of the Holy Spirit baptizing the 120 and they speak and tongues notice what Peter does = He insists on going to the Scriptures Everybody is speaking in these tongues praising God and Peter says, "Ok everyone, it's time for a Bible study." Peter knows the importance of being grounded in the Scriptures In Acts 2 we see a beautiful flow of the Spirit and the Word in operation together in the church Some churches are all Word and no Spirit; others all Spirit no Word We need both the Spirit & the Word Just the word = dry up; just the spirit = blow up; word & spirit = grow up Th power of the Holy Spirit does not stop when the preaching began Faith comes by hearing Your faith is growing right now (Why I read a lot of Bible in sermons) Here at Sheridan we Believe in signs, miracles and wonders but know that Word comes first and foremost because it keeps us grounded Jesus went around Preaching and teaching and then healing the sick The Word comes first because faith comes by hearing the Word of God Get in the Word 6 month of 2023? Let’s regain focus on daily Bible reading C.S. Lewis - Devil will put a good book in front of you to distract you from the great Book There is power in the Word Hebrews says - Word of God is alive and powerful... Lamp unto our path & light unto our feet Sweeter than honey and more desirable than gold Through the Word sinners become saints Hurting people become whole people It has been attacked, vilified and demonized but is still standing Indestructible and forever settled Grass may fade and flower may wither... We want to build our lives on God's Word Sure foundation Peter knows this and it why he begins with quoting scripture Acts 2:17-21 Peter says what you are witnessing today was prophesied 750 years ago by the Prophet Joel I am amazed that Peter had this passage memorized The Day of Pentecost in Acts 2 marks the beginning of the Last Days We are in the Last of the Last Days Why did Peter use this passage to open up with his first sermon Need to know some things about Joel Most Christians have no real understanding about this prophet Joel = Minor Prophet (Length of Book) We know nothing about Joel's background except his father's name Prophesied around 750 BC His name is significant though No J in Hebrew Yo'EL El = Elohim Bethel = House of God Israel = Prince of God Yo'EL = YHWH is God What a Great Name to name your kid Joel is a doom & gloom book to be honest 3 chapters of judgement But in the middle there's a great promise which we saw Peter quote Joel 1:1-4 Joel is going to give a warning about a coming judgement but he begins by drawing them to a recent shared experience There was an invasion of locusts in Israel in the days of Joel or right before the days of Joel In the Bible an invasion of locusts is God's judgement for the sin of the people Deuteronomy 28 = Blessing & Cursing Deuteronomy 28:42 That locust invasion was God trying to get their attention If you keep reading in Joel 1 it talks about how everyone is upset over what the locusts have done Drunks are upset in verse 5, 6-9 the priests and farmers are upset Locusts = Grasshopper 1915 Locust Invasion of Israel TREE before & After Swarm of locusts eat 400,000,000lbs of plants per day Devastates the land, destroys the economy and puts the people in despair Joel brings up this terrible invasion of locusts as a reminder to the people that their sin brought about this destruction Joel 1 = Past Judgement He then shifts to a future judgement; one that is near and far Joel 2:1-2 Day of the Lord = 17x in the OT (5x in Joel) Day of the Lord is a day of JUDGEMENT This judgement is much worse than the Locusts God cannot overlook sin Sin brings about judgement in 750 BC or 2023 The Great & Terrible day of the Lord comes at the end of the Last days Joel describes it as darkness and gloom When this age comes to a close; Christ returns with His Saints to the battle of Armageddon there will be the ultimate judgement Where there is disobedience against God there is judgement from God Every person will be judged by God God does not grade on the curve either God evelatues each person according to his or her own thoughts, words and actions Here is the bad news = there is none righteous no not one We are all born into sin and condemned from birth (Original Sin) We are all born with the spiritual disease of sin Sin impacts us all Watching local news - Nicholls Hill & North Tulsa Cost you more, keep you longer and take you further Sin is a killer; as surely as sin goes death does follow We don't like to hear or think about sin Methodist preacher Sin is a poison we will never be immune to

