TUCKER, CLINTONS, AND TRUMP | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com
Amanda Grace April 19, 2023
https://youtu.be/F1Ovex5isDs
Julie Green heard April 19, 2023 delivered April 25, 2023
1:33-7:01
https://rumble.com/v2kcf6a-a-great-shaking-is-coming-to-the-news-industry.html
Elijah Streams Andrew Whalen and Johnny Enlow April 24, 2023
28:41-41:55
42:15-50:28
54:48-58:39
1:16:12-1:23:13
https://rumble.com/v2k5jni-johnny-enlow-unfiltered-with-special-guest-andrew-whalen-episode-56.html
Donna Rigney Elijah Streams April 20, 2023
8:37-15:30
https://rumble.com/v2jdsgm-donna-rigney-a-smokescreen-will-not-hide-their-wicked-deeds.html
Wanda Alger Crossroads Community Church from Sunday April 23, 2023
0-8:53
https://youtu.be/5X1bTB6y0Zc
Psalm 35 (Passion Translation)
Psalm 91 (Passion Translation)
NOTES:
Sid Rother + Brian Simmons: Rekindle Your Passion for God: https://youtu.be/1vMTufSKaY8
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -
https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-
http://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: 3dd2a7afaf5056a1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.