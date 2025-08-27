Impact Events and Ancient Civilizations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Could a clustered comet bombardment explain ancient cataclysms? Carlson links events like the Carolina Bays to secondary impacts from a larger event. This aligns with global flood myths and traditions of heaven-sent destruction that mainstream academia often dismisses. The evidence suggests our ancestors were recording real, terrifying astronomical events.
#ImpactEvents #CarolinaBays #Tunguska #AncientCivilizations #Cataclysm #Mythology #RandallCarlson
