The tyranny of stupidity. The unwillingness to think for oneself. This is by design

https://youtu.be/YeXh-RpQHeo?si=VqQQw5VlnVG6vwoB

Donald J Trump Announced That He Wants Spectrum Available For 6G ASAP! Do You Even Know What 6G Is As The American Public? https://rumble.com/v6ttntx-412889829.html

European Union Parliament:

Ethical and societal challenges in the face of the technological tsunami that is coming

Study 25-07-2022

https://www.europarl.europa.eu/thinktank/fr/document/EPRS_STU(2022)729543

THz Signal Propagation https://search.brave.com/search?q=using+the+body+to+propagate+thz+signals&source=android&summary=1&conversation=8da27eb38c30cb3f761055

Davos 2015 - Rewriting Human Genes - The Chief Medical Officer of Moderna: "Hacking the software of life." (TEDx Talks 2017)" https://rumble.com/v6u073t-413194745.html

Golden Dome, wban-Biocybersecurity And Blockchain EH! https://rumble.com/v6tycd3-golden-dome-wban-biocybersecurity-and-blockchain-eh.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

WBAN Definition

Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN) is defined by the IEEE as a communication standard optimized for low-power devices for their operation on, in, or around the human body to serve a variety of applications including medical, consumer electronics, or personal entertainment and other purposes.

This standard aims to provide reliable wireless communication within the vicinity of the human body, supporting a wide range of data rates for different applications. https://search.brave.com/search?q=WBAN%3A+Definition+by+IEEE%3A+%22A+communication+standard+optimized+for+low+power+devices+for+their+operation+on%2C+in+or+around+the+human+body+to+serve+a+variety+of+applications+including+medical%2C+consumer+electronics+or+personal+entertainment+and+other.%22&source=android&summary=1&conversation=df4b2fa44ef4a80fccba79

DOD directive 6420.02 biosurveillance https://search.brave.com/search?q=dod+directive+6420.02+biosurveillance+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=807e6057386898a67e19e0