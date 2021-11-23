NIH DIRECTOR: FAUCI CRITICS 'MUST BE BROUGHT TO JUSTICE!'

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
4139 subscribers
Outgoing National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins told the Washington Post that critics of Fauci and his organization are spreading misinformation and should be "brought to justice." He continues the "I am science" argument of Fauci even as the multitude of flip-flops and failed promises have undermined public confidence. Also today: Australia goes full gulag, medical devices are "racist," and the corporate elite are desperate to sell Africa drugs they don't seem to need...
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