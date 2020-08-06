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Mid-Week (USA Wed) Live UFO Topics & Vid Analysis - Shadow Critters + UAPs ] - OT Chan Live#294
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5 views • August 06, 2020
#MUFON #DREAMTEAM #THIRDPHASEOFMOON #ALIENS #UFOS
Topics:
0) Gen Chat - Paul has issue with google f-n up the counters for likes
Shelly has a new laptop and talks about what she needs to do with it
and get rid of windows 10 S mode= Stupid Mode (aka secure mode)
1) A new Paranormal event past week I need to talk about
Shadow Critter - first time experience this one
and next night loud talking witnessed next day while I
slept in the room it came from.
2) TTSA unidentified episode 4 - New UFO video claims
which leads to topic 3
3) Camera Artifact Diffraction rings re-capped explained
better - Atmospherics and Lens focus and depth of field,
interference patterns in optics.
4) Pyramids were built by humans, tonnes of profit out there now
from canals up to the build site moving the blocks and Eqyptians
cranes re-cap of what I talked about in previous episodes. Stones
were cut by humans and moved by humans and not Aliens 100 percent.
5 GUFON making claims about frauds thirdphaseofmoon
again and why hes 100 percent wrong and a danger to
ufology. Double standards is bad with this guy.
I show 2 forums from 2012 and 2013 show casing what was
said before I started my channel in 2016 and some videos clearly
CGI and bad acting. Why TPOM is not a trustable source of anything
especially in UFOLOGY. I point out I found their criminal records
from public search, one being for straining order and traffic offenses.
6) UFO man Bright light emitting smaller Orbs is debunked real-time
so all can understand what they are seeing.
and a 2nd video basically that same in another location
and 3rd one balloons on thermal linked together are not UFO craft
7) Look at the Dreamteam Panel some videos.
Paul debunks Mars cloud claim, and Drones display
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics:
0) Gen Chat - Paul has issue with google f-n up the counters for likes
Shelly has a new laptop and talks about what she needs to do with it
and get rid of windows 10 S mode= Stupid Mode (aka secure mode)
1) A new Paranormal event past week I need to talk about
Shadow Critter - first time experience this one
and next night loud talking witnessed next day while I
slept in the room it came from.
2) TTSA unidentified episode 4 - New UFO video claims
which leads to topic 3
3) Camera Artifact Diffraction rings re-capped explained
better - Atmospherics and Lens focus and depth of field,
interference patterns in optics.
4) Pyramids were built by humans, tonnes of profit out there now
from canals up to the build site moving the blocks and Eqyptians
cranes re-cap of what I talked about in previous episodes. Stones
were cut by humans and moved by humans and not Aliens 100 percent.
5 GUFON making claims about frauds thirdphaseofmoon
again and why hes 100 percent wrong and a danger to
ufology. Double standards is bad with this guy.
I show 2 forums from 2012 and 2013 show casing what was
said before I started my channel in 2016 and some videos clearly
CGI and bad acting. Why TPOM is not a trustable source of anything
especially in UFOLOGY. I point out I found their criminal records
from public search, one being for straining order and traffic offenses.
6) UFO man Bright light emitting smaller Orbs is debunked real-time
so all can understand what they are seeing.
and a 2nd video basically that same in another location
and 3rd one balloons on thermal linked together are not UFO craft
7) Look at the Dreamteam Panel some videos.
Paul debunks Mars cloud claim, and Drones display
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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