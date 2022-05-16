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The Great Sphinx Update 16May22
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171 views • May 16, 2022
1:00 Great Sphinx Update
9:15 Prophecy in the Pyramids and Sphinx
2 videos, 10:15.
29AD when Jesus began his ministry. Explosion of Enlightenment began in 33AD, after death of Jesus Christ. Every pyramid inch, equals 1-year on earth.
Thumbnail: Martin Armstrong's ECM that predicts the future. Peak of western civilization in December 2032 and shift to China as world's superpower; already in motion. Armstrong's AI computer has never been wrong, accurately predicts the rise and fall of empires to the exact day.
- From: armstrongeconomics.com
Sphinx most likely predicts the western path to self-destruction is set in stone and unchangeable.
9:15 Prophecy in the Pyramids and Sphinx
2 videos, 10:15.
29AD when Jesus began his ministry. Explosion of Enlightenment began in 33AD, after death of Jesus Christ. Every pyramid inch, equals 1-year on earth.
Thumbnail: Martin Armstrong's ECM that predicts the future. Peak of western civilization in December 2032 and shift to China as world's superpower; already in motion. Armstrong's AI computer has never been wrong, accurately predicts the rise and fall of empires to the exact day.
- From: armstrongeconomics.com
Sphinx most likely predicts the western path to self-destruction is set in stone and unchangeable.
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