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No Horoscopes, No Prayers to Saints, No Witches - Get Back to Basics
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0 view • May 10, 2021
How far have we fallen away from what The Word says? As Christians, we are held to a higher standard. We are light in the darkness. We are a peculiar people, a royal priesthood. We are not to be reading horoscopes. We are not to be having our future read in any way, shape, or form. Use discernment. You are not to worship any "god". You are to worship GOD alone. There is no such thing as a Christian Witch. That's ridiculous. They are complete opposites. We are NOT to mingle with the heathen and learn their ways. Mixing our ways with "their ways" is forbidden by The Lord. We need to open our Bibles and actually read what it says. Get Back to Basics.
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