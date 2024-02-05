US Army Colonel Douglas McGregor on NATO:

"The bottom line is that NATO is a flimsy façade. NATO is in a coma. And it's not Putin's fault, we killed the alliance when we dragged it into this proxy war that made no sense, and then gave Russia the opportunity to demonstrate that it can act as a great power. We blew it up, it was we who made mistake after mistake, and so now we can go for a big escalation."