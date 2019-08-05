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The Federal Judiciary is Pure Fraud
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19 views • August 05, 2019
Mirrored here for posterity. With all credit here to mark at LightHouse Law club: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmyeYfEEApGG80-JZ6re_4g
All Federal District Courts and all judicial officials at every level are fraud and committing treason: According to the law! All federal court decisions, at every level, are void. This is our ticket to re-take our country back! All Americans must understand this video, share it, and get involved or YOU could be the next 'victim'!
This is a must read and deals with the above topic:
https://supremecourtcase.files.wordpress.com/2018/07/how-government-justifies-treating-you-as-a-subject-and-extorting-you-and-what-you-can-do-about-it.pdf
All Federal District Courts and all judicial officials at every level are fraud and committing treason: According to the law! All federal court decisions, at every level, are void. This is our ticket to re-take our country back! All Americans must understand this video, share it, and get involved or YOU could be the next 'victim'!
This is a must read and deals with the above topic:
https://supremecourtcase.files.wordpress.com/2018/07/how-government-justifies-treating-you-as-a-subject-and-extorting-you-and-what-you-can-do-about-it.pdf
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