Want the Epstein files? Expect nothing but distractions. - Michael Wolff

Want the Epstein files? Don’t hold your breath – expect nothing but distractions

🤥 Donald Trump has wrapped everyone around his finger with the Epstein files release, US journalist Michael Wolff says.

💬 "In that Trump jiujitsu he is now saying he directed the release of the Epstein files. What we of course know is that he has done everything possible not to release the Epstein files," Wolff says.

The files are entirely under Trump’s control, giving him the power to decide what reaches the public. Congress has handed him the tools to redact and curate at will, leaving citizens blind to what’s being concealed and clueless about where to dig.