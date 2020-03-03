BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

(MIAC #277) What Will Determine Who Gets Food Moving Forward?
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2194 followers
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
63 views • March 03, 2020
*This is an audio segment from the ADAPT 2030 tri-weekly podcast Mini Ice Age Conversations* (MIAC #277) Will a Social Credit Score Be Used to Determine Who Gets Food?
http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-277-...

David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 and Ransom Goodwin from 420 TV Freedomist Films discuss the shifting of energies as 5G is unveiled globally and energetic shifts in the Sun affecting humanity as we move through the next 15 years of the Grand Solar Minimum.

•China deleveraging US bond holdings
•Food costs across Asia up
•20210 the last year for stable crop growth globally
•How will governments react to food collapse?
•How can you begin to limit access to agriculture and financial systems for the global populace?
•American style take a broom and put a motor on it !
•The Scientific Method has disappeared in Climate Science
•Agenda 2030 Smart cities
•Agenda 2030 land usage
•One storm and civilization is over
•Natural resource blockchain backed currency
•Grand Solar Minimum volcanic activity increases
•Do you have a mobile skill set?
•Smart contracts for grain deliveries

🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com

🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0...

🔵 Avoid Paying UN Global Carbon Tax
New its Not CO2 its the Sun T-shirt
https://teespring.com/stores/adapt-2030

Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi

*** Members Only Climate Preparedness Channels ***
https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030
Tip Jar via - paypal.me/adapt2030

*** ADAPT 2030 NEWSLETTER & RESOURCES ***
http://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...

#centralbanks #cryptocurrency #vatican #atmosphere #globaltax #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
_______________________________________

*** PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ***
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/a...
Libsyn: http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030

LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)
Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Freedomslips.com

_________________________________________

*** Video & Audio Content ***
Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org

🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness
https://www.amazon.com/shop/adapt2030
Keywords
changesearthcoolingextremeglobalwarmingweatheranimalclimatechangeadapt2030extremeweathergrandsolarminimumanomalieseddyglobalwarmingclimatecrisiscosmicraysdaviddubyneeconomiccrisis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Online Doomsday Chatter Fuels Preparedness Discussion as Officials and Researchers Weigh In

Online Doomsday Chatter Fuels Preparedness Discussion as Officials and Researchers Weigh In

Douglas Harrington
Stress Training: The Survival Skill You&#8217;re Probably Neglecting

Stress Training: The Survival Skill You’re Probably Neglecting

Mike Adams
Portable camping showers: For preparedness and more than just cleanliness

Portable camping showers: For preparedness and more than just cleanliness

HRS Editors
Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Garrison Vance
Emergency Medicine: Herbal Band-Aid Methods for Minor Wound Care

Emergency Medicine: Herbal Band-Aid Methods for Minor Wound Care

Coco Somers
Emergency Plans Need Regular Testing, Preparedness Guide Advises

Emergency Plans Need Regular Testing, Preparedness Guide Advises

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy