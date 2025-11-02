BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Gillette’s $17 Billion “Mistake” That Changed Men Forever
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
119 followers
48 views • 24 hours ago

Gillette has been the king of razors for over a century… but their most controversial decision might have been a $17 billion “mistake” that changed everything.


In this documentary, we reveal how a small razor company turned into a global empire, the shocking business moves that almost ruined them, and how they survived fierce competition from brands like Schick, Bic, and Dollar Shave Club.


From iconic ads to pricing strategies that sparked public outrage, and the cultural impact of their bold campaigns — this is the story of how Gillette went from “The Best a Man Can Get” to the center of one of the most polarizing marketing debates in history.


In this video you’ll learn:


The hidden psychology behind Gillette’s pricing model


Why their 2019 ad sparked global backlash


How they fought off Dollar Shave Club’s disruption


The $17B move Procter & Gamble made that shocked Wall Street

Keywords
feminismculturecommercialgillettemisandry
