Support Your Freedom to Speak:
U.S Constitution Exposed: The Most Dangerous Document In History
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Published 15 hours ago

The prominent abolitionists of the 19th century called the constitution a "covenant with death" and an "agreement with hell." This is also detailed here: https://www.theliberator.us/post/what-should-we-do-with-the-government-we-have For more detail regarding this whole issue: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhfJrdl1120 You may also read Lysander Spooner and his work "The Constitution of No Authority." Learn more about this or write an article, we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and more: https://theliberator.us Best Video Compilation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA All My Links & Books: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth - #americanhistory #america #constitution #constitutionallaw #unitedstates #unitedstatesofamerica #history #jefferson #washington #patrickhenry #great #greatness #epic #powerful #inspirational #inspiration #motivation #motivational #uplifting #empowerment

Keywords
freedompoliticsamericaconstitutionpoliticaltruthdeclarationconstitutional

