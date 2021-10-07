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Buried beneath the Death Valley - Out of Place Artefacts & the Ancient City of Serpent Gods [03.10.2021]
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94 views • October 07, 2021
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=shin-au-av&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
For centuries there have been tales of beings, some human and some not, living in the vast cavities that exist deep beneath the surface of the Earth, but exactly who or what these beings are and what they want is open to question Sometimes these tales are based on half-remembered rumours and there has seldom been anything definite, but there are also ancient structures such as the necropolis called the Hal Saflieni Hypogeum in Malta, that help corroborate such tales.
84,771 views Premiered Oct 3, 2021
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
472K subscribers
https://youtu.be/gugNn-uu8K4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
For centuries there have been tales of beings, some human and some not, living in the vast cavities that exist deep beneath the surface of the Earth, but exactly who or what these beings are and what they want is open to question Sometimes these tales are based on half-remembered rumours and there has seldom been anything definite, but there are also ancient structures such as the necropolis called the Hal Saflieni Hypogeum in Malta, that help corroborate such tales.
84,771 views Premiered Oct 3, 2021
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
472K subscribers
https://youtu.be/gugNn-uu8K4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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