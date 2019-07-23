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Chuck Schumer Wants You To Pay For His Votes
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11 views • July 23, 2019
Chuck Schumer visited a holding facility at the southern border to show the current immigration crisis. Owen explains that Chuck may talk a big game, but he leaves it up to the American taxpayers to foot the bill for this crisis.
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