Michael Malice DESTROYS the Script: SJW Takedown Compilation

What happens when you bring Michael Malice and basic logic into a room full of scripted narratives? Total. System. Failure.

In today’s video, we’re reacting to a classic compilation of SJW meltdowns, ranging from the circular logic of the "Trump is a racist" crowd to high-stakes street debates over the realities of Islam. Watch as the witty "Anarchist" himself, Michael Malice, dismantles the underbrush of modern activism with nothing but cold, hard reality.

Grab your glass of Schadenfreude and let’s break down the play-by-play of these ideological retreats. If you can’t defend the position, you shouldn’t be holding the microphone.

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