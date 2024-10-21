BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Learning to Relinquish Control and Lean on Christ While We Wait on the Lord - Mark Vroegop
It is often the gap periods of waiting in our lives that are the most difficult - anxiety and anger can set in, and we may find ourselves going down a negative and destructive path. This very issue is something that Mark Vroegop, the lead pastor of College Park Church, set out to tackle in his book, Waiting Isn’t a Waste: The Surprising Comfort of Trusting God in the Uncertainties of Life. Mark talks about waiting on God in those “gap moments,” and trusting His provision. Waiting is beautiful, promised, and a biblical command, he says. He also describes it as a “hopeful position that we can live in.” Waiting doesn’t have to be painful - it can be a major growing season for our faith in Jesus.



TAKEAWAYS


Every person has to discern about when it’s time to wait and when it’s time to move


Waiting confronts our desire for control


Waiting is part of what it means to be a follower of Jesus Christ


Gaps are meant to remind us that we are NOT God and that we CAN trust Him



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Waiting Isn’t a Waste book: https://amzn.to/3UcqTTg

College Park Church: https://www.yourchurch.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH MARK VROEGOP

Website: https://markvroegop.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/markdvroegop

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vroegopmark/

X: https://x.com/MarkVroegop


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Rescue 1 Global: https://rescue1global.org/counter-culture-mom-show/

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

GABB Wireless: http://gabb.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


