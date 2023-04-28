The missing chapter of Acts 29.

Hidden by the Catholic church as it documents the apostle Paul leaving Rome and go into Spain, and stay in Britain and many others in Europe. This lady uses names for Jesus and the Father that I know are incorrect as she pronounced 'hu' in the name of Yeshua(Jesus in Hebrew). The holy spirit got me to call on Yeshua in a demonic attack dream I had. And Yahweh(God the Father). A messianic rabbi in Israel Zev Porat states adding 'hu' in pronunciation is a bad thing.
Repent brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen
