The Wagner PMC "Musicians" soldiers - 'Playing Their Music' - filming videos almost in the center of Bakhmut.

The Wagner PMC 'Musicians' soldiers are filming videos almost in the center of Bakhmut.
The clip for Vika Tsyganova's song "Wagner" created by the "Orchestra" fighters is filmed from a copter almost in the center of Bakhmut.
"The guys are mischievous, they shoot home-grown clips. This morning they brought them from Bakhmut" - Evgeny Prigozhin.
