Major Gen. Rezaei on Netanyahu's secret wartime visit to MBZ in Abu Dhabi - part 2

(Iranian) Major General Rezaei on Netanyahu's secret wartime visit to MBZ (Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan) in Abu Dhabi:

"It's perfectly clear to us that Israeli officials are going there. They are constantly provoking bin Zayed so that, by clashing with Iran, he can tell the Americans: 'You are not alone.' This is, in effect, a design and plot of Israel — to encourage Trump: keep going, you are not alone in the region, Abu Dhabi is also with you."



Rezaei warned MBZ directly that Iran's strategic patience has limits, but the door to friendship is not yet closed.

Adding... he said other things that I added on the previous part 1 video... Cynthia