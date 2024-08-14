UK riots and civil unrest are underway as racism and far right groups are being blamed for violence and deaths of 3 children. Based on prophecy, civil war will come in the west but we must first see it in the eastern hemisphere of our world before civil war takes place in America.





Online disinformation sparked a wave of far-right violence in the UK — here’s how.

♦ Within hours of a knife attack that killed three young girls, false information — about the attacker’s name and

♦ Police debunked the claims the day after they first emerged, saying the suspect was born in Britain, but the narrative had already gained traction.

♦ Far-right groups soon began organizing anti-migrant and anti-Islam protests which escalated into days of riots in the U.K.





UK revisits social media regulation after far-right riots. The British government is considering changes to the Online Safety Act designed to regulate social media companies, following a week of racist rioting driven by false information online. The act, passed in October but not set to be enforced until early next year, allows the government to fine social media companies up to 10% of global turnover if they are found in breach. At present, companies would only face a fine if they fail to police illegal content, such as incitments to violence or hate speech. Proposed changes could see Ofcom sanction companies if they allow "legal but harmful" content such as misinformation to flourish.

Britain's recently-elected Labour government inherited the legislation from the Conservatives, who spent many months tweaking the bill in an attempt to balance the right to free speech with concerns over online harms.





UK police commissioner threatens to extradite, jail US citizens over online posts: 'We'll come after you' 'Being a keyboard warrior does not make you safe from the law' the police commissioner warned. London's Metropolitan Police chief warned that officials will not only be cracking down on British citizens for commentary on the riots in the U.K., but on American citizens as well. "We will throw the full force of the law at people. And whether you’re in this country committing crimes on the streets or committing crimes from further afield online, we will come after you," Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told Sky News.





UK man jailed for 20 months over Facebook posts urging attack on migrant hotel





'We are immigrants': UK riots leave mother, who says she fled Sudan, in fear. Violent unrest fueled by misinformation has left communities feeling unsafe. Nura, a single mother of four living in Hull, England, says she spent last weekend hiding inside her apartment as people shouted obscenities and threw bricks at a neighboring building while her children asked what was happening. "I couldn't tell them they're going after immigrants, because we are immigrants,"





One of the fastest ways to end Sudan’s civil war is to stop the UAE’s involvement. In the forgotten civil war in Sudan, children have become collateral damage. For over a year, an entire generation of children has been exposed to unspeakable trauma and forced to cope with the reality that they could be killed, injured or starve to death.





‘Smoking gun’ evidence points to UAE involvement in Sudan civil war

Exclusive: Discovery of Emirati passports in wreckage suggest covert boots on the ground, despite Gulf state’s denials.





MI6 'needs more power' to tackle Russian troll farms as fake Southport claims spark riots, Countries like Russia and Iran create pretend profiles of Brits online to share false information and provoke disorder on our streets, the Government’s adviser on political violence warns





Fire at Seventh Day Adventist Church in Montgomery County causes $5 million in damage. A Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Montgomery County reportedly caught on fire early Friday morning, resulting in a response from over 70 firefighters, according to officials.













