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Most important Infowars Broadcast? 17 August 2020
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97 views • August 18, 2020
Well, Alex didn't say "this is the most important report I've ever done," but this was one great transmission. Domed cities, like the end of Bird Box?
If you are recieving this transmission, you Are the resistance.
Correction note 2:36:30: Alex, the nearest star to Sol is currently Proxima Centauri, which is 0.2 light years closer than Alpha Centauri A or B, but all three are part of the Alpha Centauri System about 4.4 light years away from Sol. Alpha Centauri A and B are visible in the constellation of the Southern Cross, but Proxima Centauri is a dwarf star that is not visible to the naked eye.
Featuring: Gerald Celente
If you are recieving this transmission, you Are the resistance.
Correction note 2:36:30: Alex, the nearest star to Sol is currently Proxima Centauri, which is 0.2 light years closer than Alpha Centauri A or B, but all three are part of the Alpha Centauri System about 4.4 light years away from Sol. Alpha Centauri A and B are visible in the constellation of the Southern Cross, but Proxima Centauri is a dwarf star that is not visible to the naked eye.
Featuring: Gerald Celente
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