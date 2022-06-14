STOCK MARKET COLLAPSE! - This Is HUGE! - Great Reset Agenda Playing Out AS PLANNED!

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the historic collapse of the stock market as the Federal Reserve plants to raise interest rates 75 basis points which points to the fact that the system is coming to a grinding halt and collapse.

From recession to inflation, from interest rates to bonds, from the stock market to gas prices. It's pretty clear that we are witnessing the Great Reset agenda play out as planned before our eyes. The implications will be not only dire but will lead to a new global system of finance based most likely in a cashless society, tied to social credit as a so-called "safety umbrella." Then they shall have their new world order.





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