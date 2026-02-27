GOD'S FAIRYLAND BAND





Take off your shoes and feel God's heart beating

Earth beating with God's heart sun pulsating

Our hearts in rythme, the birds know God's tune

The star's flickering sparks sing the song that He croons





So join the band, let your heart play its part

God's asking you to play His love song

To pass the audition let love play your heart

Love is on key, let love tap your feet...so





CHORUS

Dance with the rythme, dance with the flow

Dance without a care, with your heart letting go

Spin and twirl like a top spinning round

Dance all together, you're part of the band

Dance to the music, dance with the flow

Dance without a care, with your heart letting go

Spin and twirl like a top spinning round

Dance all together

You're part of God's Fairyland Band





BREAK





CHORUS





Wonderous things are revealed now it's true

Musical spheres like your heart spinning round and round

So spin and twirl, the stars play their part

All part of God's band playing His song

Play His song

So sing along





I told you I'd come back, I'm a dancing musician you see

There's no other part my heart could ever dream wish to be

I'm the conductor of God's Fairyland Band

Holding auditions to see whose hearts will be part of His band





So kick up your heels and sing from the heart

Cosmic explosions like flaming love songs

No other act can rival God's Fairyland Band

His Angels of love steal the show

Now it's time to stand and





Dance with the rythme, dance with the flow

Dance without a care, with your heart letting go

Spin and twirl like a top spinning round

Dance all together

You're part of God's Fairyland Band



