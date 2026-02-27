BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GOD'S FAIRYLAND BAND
HERMES THOTH 2
HERMES THOTH 2
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 1 day ago

GOD'S FAIRYLAND BAND


Take off your shoes and feel God's heart beating

Earth beating with God's heart sun pulsating

Our hearts in rythme, the birds know God's tune

The star's flickering sparks sing the song that He croons


So join the band, let your heart play its part

God's asking you to play His love song

To pass the audition let love play your heart

Love is on key, let love tap your feet...so


CHORUS

Dance with the rythme, dance with the flow

Dance without a care, with your heart letting go

Spin and twirl like a top spinning round

Dance all together, you're part of the band

Dance to the music, dance with the flow

Dance without a care, with your heart letting go

Spin and twirl like a top spinning round

Dance all together

You're part of God's Fairyland Band


BREAK


CHORUS


Wonderous things are revealed now it's true

Musical spheres like your heart spinning round and round

So spin and twirl, the stars play their part

All part of God's band playing His song

Play His song

So sing along


I told you I'd come back, I'm a dancing musician you see

There's no other part my heart could ever dream wish to be

I'm the conductor of God's Fairyland Band

Holding auditions to see whose hearts will be part of His band


So kick up your heels and sing from the heart

Cosmic explosions like flaming love songs

No other act can rival God's Fairyland Band

His Angels of love steal the show

Now it's time to stand and


Dance with the rythme, dance with the flow

Dance without a care, with your heart letting go

Spin and twirl like a top spinning round

Dance all together

You're part of God's Fairyland Band


Keywords
prophecyend of daysspiritual musicangel musicfrom the angels
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump announces &#8220;major combat operations&#8221; against Iran as explosions rock Tehran and region

Trump announces “major combat operations” against Iran as explosions rock Tehran and region

Laura Harris
The Coming Storm: A wake-up call for the prepared mind

The Coming Storm: A wake-up call for the prepared mind

Kevin Hughes
Google exposes MASSIVE Chinese cyber espionage campaign targeting 42 countries

Google exposes MASSIVE Chinese cyber espionage campaign targeting 42 countries

Kevin Hughes
&#8220;We&#8217;ll soon learn if aliens are real&#8221;: Trump orders War Department UFO disclosure

“We’ll soon learn if aliens are real”: Trump orders War Department UFO disclosure

Kevin Hughes
A covert operation: FBI secretly seized phone records of top Trump allies

A covert operation: FBI secretly seized phone records of top Trump allies

Willow Tohi
Trump&#8217;s New Financial Front: Executive Order Would Mandate Banks Collect Citizenship Data

Trump’s New Financial Front: Executive Order Would Mandate Banks Collect Citizenship Data

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy