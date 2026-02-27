© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GOD'S FAIRYLAND BAND
Take off your shoes and feel God's heart beating
Earth beating with God's heart sun pulsating
Our hearts in rythme, the birds know God's tune
The star's flickering sparks sing the song that He croons
So join the band, let your heart play its part
God's asking you to play His love song
To pass the audition let love play your heart
Love is on key, let love tap your feet...so
CHORUS
Dance with the rythme, dance with the flow
Dance without a care, with your heart letting go
Spin and twirl like a top spinning round
Dance all together, you're part of the band
Dance to the music, dance with the flow
Dance without a care, with your heart letting go
Spin and twirl like a top spinning round
Dance all together
You're part of God's Fairyland Band
BREAK
CHORUS
Wonderous things are revealed now it's true
Musical spheres like your heart spinning round and round
So spin and twirl, the stars play their part
All part of God's band playing His song
Play His song
So sing along
I told you I'd come back, I'm a dancing musician you see
There's no other part my heart could ever dream wish to be
I'm the conductor of God's Fairyland Band
Holding auditions to see whose hearts will be part of His band
So kick up your heels and sing from the heart
Cosmic explosions like flaming love songs
No other act can rival God's Fairyland Band
His Angels of love steal the show
Now it's time to stand and
Dance with the rythme, dance with the flow
Dance without a care, with your heart letting go
Spin and twirl like a top spinning round
Dance all together
You're part of God's Fairyland Band