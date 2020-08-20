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Plandemic INDOCTORNATION
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2209 views • August 20, 2020
The bombshell new film, “Plandemic II: inDOCTORnation” film unleashes bombshell after bombshell about Dr. Fauci, the CDC, the WHO, the corrupt vaccine industry, the NIH under Obama, and the whole pandemic scam that was deliberately engineered using a real virus to enslave humanity and earn billions in profits for Big Pharma.
Consider this film to be a “must-see” documentary that will absolutely blow your mind and forever change your understanding of the total corruption of the “science” establishment and the for-profit medical system. In essence, a group of evil people built this virus and released it onto the world so they could crush humanity and earn billions in profits. Even more shockingly, this isn’t the first time they’ve tried this.
Consider this film to be a “must-see” documentary that will absolutely blow your mind and forever change your understanding of the total corruption of the “science” establishment and the for-profit medical system. In essence, a group of evil people built this virus and released it onto the world so they could crush humanity and earn billions in profits. Even more shockingly, this isn’t the first time they’ve tried this.
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