Quo Vadis





May 5, 2024





In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangels's Message to Luz de Maria for May 1, 2024.





Here is the message of Saint Michael to LUZ DE MARIA de Bonilla for May 1, 2024.





Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





I COME TO YOU BY TRINITARIAN WILL UNDER THE COMMAND OF THE Heavenly LEGIONS.





I PROTECT YOU WITH MY Heavenly LEGIONS.





Humanity is persecuted by the legions of evil in their eagerness to steal souls for their loot.





Our struggle does not give respite, it is continuous for the defense of souls.





The month of May dedicated to Our Queen and Most Holy Mother begins.





A MONTH OF STRONG TESTS FOR HUMANITY.





THE FORCES OF EVIL WILL TEST THE HUMAN CREATURE, DAUGHTER OF OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER, WHO IS PERSECUTED BY THE INFERNAL DEMON WITHOUT RENOUNCING.





IN THIS MONTH IN WHICH OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER IS PRAYED IN A SPECIAL WAY, THE DEVIL'S PLAN IS TO OVERTHROW THE GREATEST NUMBER OF SOULS AND WITH HIS PRIDE AND ARROGANCE AS HE HAS NEVER ACHIEVED, HE WILL TEMPT HUMAN CREATURES TO TAKE WITH HIM THE WARM AND WEAK SOULS IN THE FAITH.





Faced with this constant threat is that I call you to stand firm in the faith, being humble.





So many wonder:

How do I stand firm in the faith? and I affirm to you:

being humble and maintaining love for God and neighbor in the first place.





So many creatures of God have been filled with envy, hatred and are losing what Our King and Lord Jesus Christ has given them to be testimonies of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





They are losing the opportunity to have been chosen, in the face of the pride that feeds on the arrogance they possess.





How much Heaven hurts because of it, how much it hurts!





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





How much is fulfilled in this competition towards the disaster of humanity!





Pain and betrayal will lead to Italy being invaded in this period of war. Hence the pain and blood will flow to other countries.





I call on you not to forget how much has been announced to you and to pay attention to the Balkans.





It IS NOW WHEN THE DEMON WILL ENSURE THAT SOME CREATURES CALLED TO BE PART OF THE DIVINE PROJECTS, FOR THEIR ALMOST UNCONSCIOUS ACTION AND ACTION AND FOR THE HARDNESS OF HEART, TO BE REMOVED FROM THE DIVINE PROJECTS.





THEY WILL SUFFER WHEN THEY LOOK AT WHAT THEY HAVE ACHIEVED WITH THEIR HARDENED FREE WILL.





THAT IS WHY OUR KING AND LORD JESUS CHRIST CALLS THEM TO BE CHILDREN OF HEART OF FLESH AND CREATURES OF FAITH.





In the middle of the war, an unthinkable catastrophe will happen that will weaken the war itself.





I warn you by Divine Mandate.





Paris rises in revolution and will be without the appeal for which humanity came to this country.





As the war between nations leads to the rise of a religious war, Our Queen and Mother attentive to all Her children, will be the Defender Mother of Her Son's children.





England will suffer in the middle of the war, it will suffer without imagining it and it will suffer by not having water.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for your brothers and sisters from Puerto Rico, you will suffer from an earthquake.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for your brothers and sisters in the United States, the earthquake is approaching.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for the hearts of stone unable to ask for forgiveness.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for your brothers and sisters who do not believe or obey Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for your brothers and sisters from Haiti and Jamaica, they are invaded by water.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for your brothers and sisters from Brazil and Argentina, human creatures rise up in revolts.





Pray to Our Queen and Mother, pray strongly, without forgetting that prayer achieves what the human creature believes impossible.





Prophecies are subject to the response of the human creature.





You will be heard if the human creature responds as Heaven asks.





KEEP IN MIND THAT WHEN MAN BELIEVES HE POSSESSES THE STRENGTH AND POWER TO DOMINATE THE MAJORITY OF HUMANITY THROUGH FORCE, THE Most Holy TRINITY WITH A LOOK "DISARM THE POWERFUL AND ENHANCE THE HUMBLE".





Our Queen and Mother is the Mother of all humanity, return to her with love.





Our Queen is the intercessor of humanity, so from this month the action of evil on humanity is more anticipated.





Be Attentive, attentive, attentive!





With My Sword up in defense of the children of God.





Saint Michael the Archangel.





